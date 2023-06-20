Construction begins on roundabout at Ashley Circle/Westen Street intersection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Demolition has begun at the intersection of Ashley Circle/Westen Street to prepare for a new roundabout and widening of road sections to improve traffic flow.

“With Bowling Green growing every year like it is, we have to meet those demands of how much traffic volume can we control or handle and what we need moving forward so they did a study of that and we determined that area would benefit from a roundabout to increase the traffic flow,” said Tyler Phelps, Project Manager of the Westen Roundabout Project.

City Public Works says that the initial impact on traffic will be minimal. However, they advise that as the project continues, workers will take the appropriate measures (signage, detours, and flaggers) to ensure traffic flows as efficiently as possible.

It is also advised that pedestrians and vehicles avoid the area unless it is necessary. Caution should be exercised to ensure the safety of motorists and road crews.

“We are always thinking about safety and we are always thinking about the inconvenience to the public,” said Andy Souza, Director of Public Works, “we’ll minimize that to the best ability that we can but we want to get it done as quickly and as safely as we can.”

After the completion of the Ashley Circle roundabout, construction will begin on another roundabout at Patrick Way.

This second roundabout will feature new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps with crosswalks, utility relocations, and new storm sewer infrastructure.

Construction on the Ashley Circle roundabout is expected to be completed by the end of September. The Patrick Way roundabout is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of March.

Another roundabout for the intersection of Westen and Highland Way is currently in the planning phase.

