Dockins claims All-Around Gold at Special Olympics World Summer Games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Special Olympics rhythmic gymnast Lee Dockins once again added to her legacy when she claimed the All-Around Gold Medal in her division of the rhythmic gymnastics competition.

Dockins scored a 58.200 to win her division by nearly 12 full points over Costa Rica’s Aylin Marlin.

Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia took the Bronze.

Dockins posted scores of 15.45 in the Ball, 14.0 in the Hoop, 14.25 in the Ribbon and finished with a 14.5 in the Clubs.

The medal is the 17th World Games medal for Dockins, but it is her first ever rhythmic gymnastics Gold.

At the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, Dockins competed in rhythmic gymnastics for the first time at the World Games level, winning three Silver Medals and two Bronze, including Bronze in the All-Around.

Dockins competed in Artistic Gymnastics at the 2007 World Games in Shanghai, 2011 World Games in Athens and the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles, winning 16 medals including Gold in the All-Around in 2011 and 2015.

Dockins will close out her competition at these Games Wednesday in the individual event finals, where she has the opportunity to win up to four more medals.

Early risers will once again be able to watch the events live via ESPN livestream on the ESPN App and at espn.com/watch.

Her events begin at 9 a.m. Berlin time or 2 a.m. Central Time.

You will also be able to watch them on-demand.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.