A Few Storms as Summer Begins

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain we have been receiving has certainly been beneficial. The wet pattern is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect some scattered, heavy soakers to continue into the early evening hours. The active weather will settle down as we get into the night. On Wednesday, we welcome the summer season with a few more isolated showers and storms. Highs will only be in the low 80s. As a matter of fact, it is even cooler on Thursday, but the true summer heat is coming for the weekend.

With the arrival of summer comes some unseasonably cool weather.
With the arrival of summer comes some unseasonably cool weather.

We are not looking at a lot of rain for the second part of the workweek, just some more of those scattered showers that occasionally produce heavy rainfall. Rain chances are limited over the weekend as hot high pressure builds in, but another front is likely to bring more storms to the area early next week.

