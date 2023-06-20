Former Hilltopper first baseman Lukas Farris commits to Georgia

Former Hilltopper Lukas Farris announces he will be committing to Georgia
Former Hilltopper Lukas Farris announces he will be committing to Georgia(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Hilltopper outstanding freshman first baseman Lukas Farris entered his name in the portal at the end of may and has found his home down in the SEC as he announced that he will become a Bulldog and has committed to the University of Georgia.

Farris had one of, if not the best freshman season in a Hilltopper uniform. He led the team in home runs with 13, RBI’s with 43, and slugging percentage .544. His 13 home runs in the regular season ranked second by a C-USA freshman this past season season while being tied for eighth among all league players.

He was a big part of the Tops having its best season in over a decade, finishing with a 33-26 record and making it to the C-USA Tournament semifinals.

As a reward for his great season, he was named to the all freshman team by conference USA.

Farris joins a Georgia squad who went 29 and 27 this past season.

