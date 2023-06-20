Franklin Community Church set to host annual Car & Motorcycle Show this weekend

By William Battle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Community Church will be holding its 5th annual Car & Motorcycle Show this weekend.

The show is organized by the Man Up Men’s Ministry and was created to raise money to provide over 450 families in Franklin and Simpson County with Thanksgiving food boxes.

“There was a big need in the community for it and it’s been very successful for us as a church in helping feed the community,” said Steve Henson, a deacon at Franklin Community Church.

Registration to enter a vehicle in the car show will begin at 8 a.m. and will cost $20. Trophies will be awarded in several categories at the end of the show.

Attendees will be able to win door prizes, enter a raffle, and partake in food and live music.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend this family-friendly event.

“It’s one of our big outreaches to the community,” said Larry Gillespie, a yoke-fellow at Franklin Community Church.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 822 Blackjack Road in Franklin. All proceeds raised at the event will go toward feeding families for Thanksgiving.

