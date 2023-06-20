Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ralph Brewer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ralph Brewer has been serving the children and families of Potter Children’s Home for 30 years, and as the Executive Director for the last 16.

His passion and life’s work have been advocating for children who may not otherwise have a voice, spearheading efforts to improve the facility and expanding their capacity to help single-parent families in need.

“Pure religion is taking care of and helping provide for orphans and widows,” Brewer said.

The children of the home show their appreciation and adoration for Ralph whenever they have a chance.

“I’ve seen many times where [the children] run up to him and hug his leg,” said Bob Raby, Board Chairman at Potter. “He’ll bend over and pick them up and care for them in a loving, tender, fatherly way.”

It is Brewer’s goal to ensure that the legacy of Clinton and Mary Potter is preserved and expanded by providing strength and support to those in need; no matter what challenges they may face. He hopes to provide them with the stability they need to navigate the world.

Everything he does is for the children and he considers those efforts as an investment in the future.

“Caring for children is the thing that in a large way determines what the future is,” he said.

With over 7,000 children and residents served in the 100 years that Potter has been in service, Brewer hopes that the home continues to thrive long after he is gone.

“It would be my hope that when I’m gone and for decades after I’m gone, this home will continue to provide that kind of environment for children and be able to do that for as long as it’s here,” he said.

