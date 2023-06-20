KSP charges juvenile for vehicle thefts in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a juvenile in connection to vehicle thefts in Henry County.

The first vehicle was located after being wrecked and abandoned in Henry County.

Later on, police received a call indicating that the second vehicle, a stolen heavy-duty truck, was located driving near Pendleton.

Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went along multiple roads and crossed into Oldham County, toward Lagrange.

During the pursuit, a deputy’s vehicle was struck by the fleeing truck.

Troopers attempted to deploy a tire deflation device which was unsuccessful.

As the pursuit continued, another trooper’s vehicle was struck by the fleeing vehicle.

They made a second attempt at a tire deflation device which KSP says was successful at deflating one of the tires of the fleeing vehicle.

The truck turned onto Main Street in Lagrange and proceeded to strike numerous parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot a short distance before police tased him and the pursuit ended.

The subject was taken into custody without further incident and identified as a 15-year-old male from Henry County, who had been reported missing the day before.

No injuries were reported during or as a result of the pursuit and the investigation is ongoing.

