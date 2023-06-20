Mage takes center stage at Kentucky Derby Museum’s ‘Winner’s Circle’ exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to the Kentucky Derby Museum is finished: the complete retelling of Kentucky Derby 149.

The first thing you may notice is the replica horse painted to match everything from Mage’s distinct color and markings to the nasal strips worn by the most recent winner of the Garland of Roses.

Artist Mike Prather takes the horse each year into the basement of the museum and the replica doesn’t leave until he’s finished. Along with Mage is winning jockey Javier Castellano and identical silks to the ones he wore in he race.

In the exhibit you’ll find Mage’s race day halter, a hat signed by Mage ownership and two of his race-worn shoes, still full of dirt from race day.

The exhibit has been a hit already as people from across the world stopped to relive the race that made Mage a champion.

“There’s been a lot of interest already in just the few days since we had everything up,” said museum spokesperson Katrina Helmer, “people taking pictures, being able to learn about all the different people involved with Mage specifically.”

Mage’s fantastic finish has also been added to the museum’s 18 minute movie, The Greatest Race, which is part of the museum tour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.