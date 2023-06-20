More rounds of rain expected today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Rounds of rain sprout back up today with a little daytime heating. An area of low pressure will shift around the mid-South, allowing scattered showers and storms to develop each day through Friday. The rain will certainly help those crunchy lawns and wilting plants. Now, with more clouds and showers in place, temperatures are expected to be held down. The humidity, however, will definitely be up. We officially get into the summer season on Tuesday, but the true summer heat does not truly arrive until the weekend.

