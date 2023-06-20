Parents worry medication has run out for missing Brimfield man

PEORIA (25News Now) - A Brimfield man has been missing for 17 days now, but his parents are not giving up hope of finding him.

“We love you and we want you to come home,” his father Brian Dunne said through the camera.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks and there are still some moments we have but now we’re focused on trying to find him,” he continued.

The search has not been promising. There have been several potential sightings from around the Greater Peoria Area, but none of them were confirmed as Logan. joined by friends, neighbors, and strangers, the family searched the large expanse of woods behind Logan’s home on June 13, but without luck.

He was last seen on June 2 at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Downtown Peoria.

He has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 5′10” and weighs about 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans. Anyone with reported sightings is asked to call (309) 673-4521.

Logan Dunne (Peoria Police Department)

Logan has lived with type 1 Diabetes for most of his life. At first, the Dunnes thought he left without any insulin, but now believe he took an insulin pen with him from the hospital.

They believe it bought him some time, but after 17 days without medical attention, his parents are worried the insulin has run out. Logan also has other necessary medication that he has not had access to.

The Dunnes said Logan was administering his own insulin in the hospital. They said Carle believed he was not a danger to himself and allowed him to regulate his insulin.

Brian and Logan’s mother, Heather, believe he may have gotten in a car to head toward Tennessee. He has family in Nashville.

The community has rallied around the family. A Facebook page devoted to Logan coordinates information and searches. The Dunne family has called off group searches until they get a solid lead on Logan’s whereabouts.

Before Logan Dunne’s disappearance

Logan performed echocardiograms at OSF in the cardiology unit. He owns his childhood home, raises chickens, and even keeps bees. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder some years ago, according to his parents, but managed it well with medication.

“Nobody was aware he had bipolar because he managed it so well,” his mother said. “He had a great job. He was able to maintain his job and function.”

Around Memorial Day, Logan started exhibiting signs of a mental crisis. It’s not something that had happened before, according to his parents. Twice, crisis counselors from Carle Health visited him. On the second visit, Logan agreed to go to the hospital to get treatment.

Because of crisis counseling safety protocols, he was not able to go back inside his home to get his cell phone, wallet, or keys. Brian Dunne said he left with his insulin pump and the clothes on his back.

“We did trust them with his care,” Heather said. “That first week, we’d go to bed at night with a sense of relief that he was getting the help he needed.”

His family called every day, but Carle was unable to give any updates on his condition because of HIPAA. They could not confirm or deny his presence in the hospital. When Logan left Carle Hospital in Downtown Peoria around 5:30 a.m. on June 2, they weren’t aware.

Response from Carle Health

We reached out to Carle regarding Logan’s situation.

“I can confirm that Carle Health is committed to following state and federal guidelines, accreditation standards, and industry best practices when supporting all patients, including those with behavioral health needs,” a spokesperson for Carle Health said via email.

25News asked about their policies for voluntarily admitted mental health patients, patient safety, and if they were considering a change to policy due to Logan’s disappearance. Those questions were ignored.

Brian and Heather did not comment on the possibility of litigation against Carle Health, instead, they are focused on finding Logan at this time.

They are frustrated with Carle. Both parents are listed as Logan’s emergency contacts on his medical records. While he primarily sought care with OSF, many healthcare providers link medical information.

Both Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Sheriff’s Department did not have updates on this case.

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.