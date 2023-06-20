Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green is selling several items in an online auction.

The items are being sold at GovDeals, a liquidating services marketplace, according to the website. The city has several items for sale; including vehicles, office supplies, and more.

“It’s not like Facebook marketplace or anything like that,” Meghan VanMeter, the Procurement Manager for the city of Bowling Green said, ”It’s mainly for an entity that’s trying to sell things.”

She added that after items are sold, the money that comes from the auction will go back into the city’s general funds and be used for other projects or the purchasing of supplies for city departments.

“Anything that is a city item that we have purchased...either has to go up for auction or if it’s of no value, we can dispose of it in the garbage,” VanMeter said, “We either have to auction it, transfer it to another governmental agency or we can trash it or scrap it for if it’s metal.”

Those who want to purchase the items must first create an account with the website and be approved before they are allowed to buy anything.

“If you are interested in any of the items, you might want to go ahead and create your account, “VanMeter said, “I think there are some steps that GovDeals has you work through to make sure that there aren’t any scam bids or anything like that prior to auction pickup.”

The current auction will be taking bids through June 26. The items will be available for pickup on June 30 at 611 Raven Ave.

“Typically, we do a gov deals auction quarterly, or whenever we get pulled down here at surplus,” VanMeter said.

For more information on the items that are up for auction, visit govdeals.com and type in Bowling Green, Kentucky in the search bar.

