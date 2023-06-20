Two arrested after deputy finds alcohol, guns on driver

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested Sunday after a Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and found alcohol, guns and the two men intoxicated.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy conducted a traffic stop after he saw a car drive away with a glass alcohol bottle on top of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver Isaiah Johnson, 20, and discovered Johnson was wearing no seatbelt, had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from him.

He was asked to leave vehicle when the deputy found two handguns on Johnson.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson being under 21 is not legally allowed to carry or possess a concealed weapon.

Johnson then began to pull away from the deputy in an attempt to run but was later taken in a cruiser and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

Xavier Bell, 21, was the passenger inside Johnson’s vehicle.

The deputy also noticed Bell had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

He was also arrested after refusing to be handcuffed and get in the deputy’s cruiser and began to yell and scream, causing an alarm to people in the area.

