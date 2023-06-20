WCSO searching for theft suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a theft suspect.

Surveillance footage was obtained by police of a man they think was involved in thefts that occurred last week where wallets and debit cards were taken out of vehicles in Basil Griffin Park.

“He then proceeded to make large purchases at Wal-Mart and other businesses,” according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-842-1633.

