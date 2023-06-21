BGPD investigating car, bus collision on Russellville Road

BGPD are on the scene working to clear the vehicles.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department, EMS and the Bowling Green Fire Department arrived on the scene of a collision on Russellville Road around noon on Wednesday, June 22.

The collision was between a black sedan and a Warren County School bus, just off of I-165.

No children were on the bus, and the driver of the bus was not injured in the accident, according to school officials.

Bowling Green Police said only minor injuries were involved.

Authorities are currently working to clear the scene and clear the traffic backed up on Russellville Road.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy conducted a traffic stop after he saw a car...
Two arrested after deputy finds alcohol, guns on driver
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville

Latest News

There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot
No injuries reported in car, WCPS bus wreck
Lauren McCally LIVE at Cumberland Trace parking lot sinkhole
Dubbed “the Cheers of Bowling Green” by owner Chris Karraker, Blue Holler Brew Supplies is back...
Blue Holler Brew Supply talks rebuilding after December tornadoes