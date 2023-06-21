BGPD investigating car, bus collision on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department, EMS and the Bowling Green Fire Department arrived on the scene of a collision on Russellville Road around noon on Wednesday, June 22.

The collision was between a black sedan and a Warren County School bus, just off of I-165.

No children were on the bus, and the driver of the bus was not injured in the accident, according to school officials.

Bowling Green Police said only minor injuries were involved.

Authorities are currently working to clear the scene and clear the traffic backed up on Russellville Road.

