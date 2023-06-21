Blue Holler Brew Supply talks rebuilding after December tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dubbed “the Cheers of Bowling Green” by owner Chris Karraker, Blue Holler Brew Supplies is back on the Bypass.

“I made my own craft beer for a pretty long while, had to drive to Nashville to get everything,” Karraker said. “That brought to my attention that there was nothing like that in town, and I thought, ‘Why not me? Somebody’s got to do it’.”

From there, Blue Holler was born, and quickly became a hot spot on the bypass. Though that all changed during the December 2021 tornadoes.

“I finally put the brewery in and started brewing, then COVID hit, then the tornado hit,” Karraker said. “Literally the two days before the tornado, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m getting ready to bust his brewery stuff wide open’, ordered a bunch of ingredients, and then had to shut down for a year and a half.”

With half the building lost to the tornadoes, Karraker said he was ready to throw in the towel, but was able to get back on his feet thanks to the help of the community.

“I got to Home Depot as soon as they opened, started picking up leather gloves, corn scoops, garbage bags. I didn’t call one person for help. By the time I got back here, there was a family waiting on me. Within 10 minutes, there were like 60 other people who showed up,” Karraker said. “They just started pulling everything out and putting it in piles. They’d say ‘Is this good? Is this bad? Is this good? Is this bad?’ and within two days, we got everything out of here, put it in storage, cleaned up and waited on insurance.”

While there were some upgrades made in the rebuild, like the garage doors in the front, Karraker says much of Blue Holler has stayed the same.

“A lot of my customers liked that.They’re like, ‘Hey, it still looks like the old Holler, but it looks new’,” Karraker said. “That was a big part of it. I wanted to make sure everybody was so comfortable with what they saw when they came in.”

Karraker says he understands Blue Holler is lucky in being able to rebuild, but he does have a message for other businesses affected by the tornadoes.

“Don’t give up, there’s so many businesses that are just now reopening,” Karraker said. “We’re kind of past COVID, we’re kind of past the tornado, but these other companies need to open up so we can feel like a whole community.”

