City of Russellville begins Sunday sales of beer and alcohol

By William Battle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Beer and alcohol sales are now allowed on Sunday in the city of Russellville.

Following the passing of an ordinance amendment at the City Council meeting on June 6, alcohol sales by the drink are now allowed within city limits.

The new Sunday Retail Drink License will allow bars and restaurants to remain open and sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Packaged sales are allowed by retail locations with a license if they are in compliance with all requirements and purchase a Special Sunday Retail Drink License for $300.

Some local businesses saw large crowds of customers for the first Sunday of sales and see the advantages this move could make to the local economy.

“Hopefully that will help bring in more tax money to the community that was leaving and going to other places on Sunday,” said John York, manager of Bethel Liquors.

The boost to the economy and keeping revenue locally is not the only advantage he sees.

“All the stores where they could possibly have more help and that’s more employment for people that need jobs,” said York.

