Clean sweep for Dockins at Special Olympics World Games

Lee Dockins
Lee Dockins(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After taking her first World Games rhythmic gymnastics All-Around Gold Medal yesterday, Russellville rhythmic gymnast Lee Dockins completed her set with a clean sweep of the individual event Gold Medals Wednesday at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

Opening with the ball event, Dockins posted a score of 13.688, 1.263 points better than Silver Medalist Aylin Marin of Costa Rica with Theodora Lera of Greece took the Bronze.

Next in the hoop Dockins’ 13.775 was nearly two points better than Marin with Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia taking the Bronze.

In the clubs, Dockins posted a 13.525 with Marin and Niura Zurita again taking the Silver and Bronze, respectively.

The final event of the Games proved to be the closest Dockins scoring 13.163 in the ribbon, 1.200 ahead of Marin, with Niura Zurita again grabbing Bronze.

Today’s four Gold Medals bring Dockins’ Berlin medal count to five and her career World Games count to 21.

She has now won 10 World Games medals in rhythmic gymnastics (2023 and 2019 in Abu Dhabi) and 11 in artistic gymnastics (2007 in Shanghai, 2011 in Athens and 2015 in Los Angeles).

The five Gold Medals Dockins won in Berlin mark her first Gold Medal sweep at any World Games.

The most Gold Medals she has won at any previous World Games was three in both Athens and Los Angeles.

