Cool Start To Summer

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Unseasonably cool weather likely through Friday before temperatures heat up for the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers are hanging around into the evening hours, but not everyone will get wet. High temperatures Thursday look to be a good 15 degrees below normal as clouds remain fairly dense. There will only be a few showers around during the day. The better chance for wet weather is east of I-65.

The gray and gloomy conditions continue on Thursday.
The gray and gloomy conditions continue on Thursday.

We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs close to 80. The summertime heat returns during the weekend. Storm chances have been wavering between Sunday and Monday. Right now, it appears there could be some scattered storms later on Sunday and into the first part of Monday as a front pushes through.

A GLOOMY first day of summer!
With the arrival of summer comes some unseasonably cool weather.
