The CORE encourages exercise and nutrition with jump rope world champions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The CORE of Scottsville partnered with the Allen County Health Department to create a day program for their campers centered around the importance of proper diet and exercise.

They began with a class led by jump rope world champions, Nick and Kaylee Woodard.

The Woodards have traveled the world, racking up over a dozen world championships and leaving a legacy of health and wellness with their program, Learnin’ the Ropes.

“Our program that we started about six years ago, we just really wanted to get not just team kids jumping competitively. We wanted to get the community jumping on a rec level and introduce the sport on a lower level where everybody has an opportunity,” said Kaylee.

Campers were led through the basics of jumping rope and were given the opportunity to make their own jump ropes to take home. To encourage a balanced diet, Need More Acres provided a free market with fresh vegetables and educational materials on how to make them.

While much of the focus of the day was on exercise, the goal for the day was very simple.

“The goal is for us to introduce something to them that’s new and kind of different to them that they can keep on going with. A lot of kids won’t hit the main sports of football, basketball, and track. Jump rope could be their thing,” said Nick.

The lessons learned today are meant to instill positive habits throughout life, extending beyond jumping rope or eating healthy foods.

“Another thing that we want today is for the kids to experience success because we know that when kids experience success in one area, oftentimes that breeds success and confidence in other areas as well. So, if we can leave them with that today, then we’ve done our job,” said Kaylee.

Every camper left today’s program with a new jump rope, a bag of fresh produce, and a new skill to share with their families.

