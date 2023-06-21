Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are working to repair a sinkhole in the parking lot of Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

Warren County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre said the sinkhole was first noticed by his maintenance team as a small dip in the asphalt and started monitoring it.

They quarantined the area until school was out so they could investigate and fix it. After a while, he said they noticed further deterioration in the spring and called in a civil team to look into it further.

When asked about the pictures making the rounds on social media, McIntyre said they make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than it is and that most of that was dug as a safety precaution.

He also adds that the hole everyone is seeing is about 40 feet deep, but the actual sinkhole itself is only a few inches.

“The rule of thumb is the amount of footage you have to go down is the amount of footage you have to come out and to each side,” McIntyre said, “A 40-foot sinkhole means we have to come 40 feet back from where we think the hole is, and 40 foot wide, so the walls don’t collapse down while they’re digging.”

As far as fixing the hole, McIntyre said it is like any other hole they have addressed.

“It’s not some complex system, it’s simply filter fabric to keep the souls from leaching through that hole anymore,” he said, “You start with a large stone, and you start filling up and plug in that hole... [then you] come back to the surface level and then put new asphalt back over the surface to cap it.”

Officials would not let us get close enough to the scene to get video of the actual sinkhole.

