Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room

We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on June 2.

An unknown suspect gained access to the victim’s room at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and stole several articles of clothing and jewelry totaling more than $16,000.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

