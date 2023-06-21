BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s officially the first day of summer but it won’t be very summer-like.

A GLOOMY first day of summer!

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with chances for isolated showers especially after lunchtime. Daytime highs around this time of year should be in the upper 80s, however we’ll be lucky if we make it past the lower 80s. Below average highs and rainy conditions continue into Thursday and Friday. The summertime heat returns this weekend though!

We are not looking at a lot of rain for the second part of the workweek, just some more of those scattered showers that occasionally produce heavy rainfall. Rain chances are limited over the weekend as hot high pressure builds in, but another front is likely to bring more storms to the area early next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.