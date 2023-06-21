Hot Rods shut out Greenville 2-0 to win game one

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ben Peoples tossed 6.0 shutout innings and Dru Baker notched his second career four-hit game to push the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-30) to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Greenville Drive (36-28) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the second against Greenville starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Nick Schnell walked and Kenny Piper doubled to put runners on first and second. Blake Robertson singled to right, scoring Schnell to put the Hot Rods up 1-0. Piper smoked a solo home run over the center field wall in the bottom of the fourth to increase the lead to 2-0.

Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten shut down the Drive offense in the ninth, carrying Bowling Green to a 2-0 victory.

Peoples (3-5) earned the win, striking out six, walking one, and allowing three hits over his 6.0 scoreless innings. Encarnacion (2-4) took the loss, letting up two runs on seven hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings. Whitten (4) notched the save, striking out one and walking one in a scoreless ninth.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green has yet to determine the starter, while Greenville is starting LHP Dalton Rogers (1-0, 2.75).

Game two is on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

