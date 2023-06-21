Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor

Ky. ocean experts touch on the dangers of being trapped on the ocean floor
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Titan, the missing exploratory submersible has been offline since Sunday, and time is running out as oxygen levels are running low.

We spoke to a University of Kentucky oceanographer and a Kentucky native who spent three decades working for an oil company on the high seas about the dangers associated above and below those unpredictable waters.

“Right, we’re talking about dropping down 12,500 feet. That’s a really, really... you’ve dropped down two depths of the grand canyon,” said UK Assoc. Professor of Earth and Environmental Science Dr. Andrea Erhardt

Dr. Erhardt described what it’s like on the ocean floor.

“Just keep in mind you are in utter pitch blackness, and when you get down to the bottom, you don’t know really have any way to know where you are,” Dr. Erhardt said. “We’re talking about the pressure down on the bottom of the Titanic is 390 times the pressure that we have on the surface, like 200 times the pressure you put on your car tire.”

Did the ocean’s current push the mini van-sized submersible off course?

“The current isn’t going to take you miles and miles away, but even a small deviation from your path is going to be really challenging to navigate,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Recent reports indicate metal banging in the area. Could it be the Titan crew of five trying to communicate?

“There’s a lot of stuff that moves around in the ocean, so.... we don’t know,” said Dr. Erhardt.

Speaking of communication, with today’s technology, why can’t the crew talk above the surface?

“There’s no cable, and any connection is not going to make it through the water very well.”

Retired captain and Floyd County native Ron Rainey spent three decades on the high seas, shipping vessels across the world for an oil company. Even crossing through the Bermuda Triangle.

“Even if they find them getting to them at that depth, I just don’t know what equipment they have in place to do so,” said Rainey.

Reports that the crew may be making noise give Captain Rainey a sliver of hope.

“But what does give me hope is they say it’s about every 30 minutes which gives a pattern that somebody is saying this is us,” said Rainey.

Dr. Erhardt says we know more about the moon than we do our oceans and contends that we should continue to explore the seas.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy conducted a traffic stop after he saw a car...
Two arrested after deputy finds alcohol, guns on driver

Latest News

Officers say car stickers could share more personal information than necessary.
Georgetown police advise against car decals giving away too much information
Lee Dockins
Clean sweep for Dockins at Special Olympics World Games
There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot
No injuries reported in car, WCPS bus wreck