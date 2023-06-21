The Longest Day: How Med Center Health is helping in the fight against Alzheimer’s

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The official start to the summer season has arrived, and it comes with the most light in a day for the entire year.

While June 21 is known as the ‘Longest Day’ because of the amount of sunlight, millions of caregivers and Alzheimer’s patients have long days, every day.

The Longest Day Campaign aims to stamp out the darkness that comes with Alzheimer’s disease.

It is an opportunity to show how challenging Alzheimer’s can be for patients, their families, friends, and caregivers.

“As the patient progresses with Alzheimer’s, they may lose some of their function. They may not be able to reach up into that cabinet and get the food down. We work on those tasks and help them, repeatedly, be able to function again in their home,” said Shaska Hines, the clinical manager for Med Center Health’s Home Care Program.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s provided an estimated 18 billion hours of unpaid care in 2022, which equates to nearly $340 billion.

One in three senior citizens dies from Alzheimer’s, or another form of dementia. Also, there are currently six million people in the United States living with the disease.

While the statistics for Alzheimer’s disease are alarming, Hines says Med Center Health is working every day to help find a cure and fight the disease.

“It is wonderful and it is very rewarding to see the caregivers, the patients, and be able to help them. We go out and teach various skills to the caregivers to help them know how to help the patient with Alzheimer’s,” said Hines.

While brighter days are ahead for this summer, Med Center Health is hoping brighter days are ahead in their fight against Alzheimer’s.

“We just want to raise awareness and work with our loved ones. I think it touches all of us. I think all of us have a friend or family member who is affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Hines.

Today is the beginning of the fundraising campaign to end Alzheimer’s disease that Med Center Health puts on each year.

The fundraising will continue throughout the summer and come to a close on Sept. 9 at the Walk-To-End Alzheimer’s.

For more information regarding Alzheimer's Awareness and the 'Longest Day,' click here.

