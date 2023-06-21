Todd Buchanan named as the new Lady Topper Assistant Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball head coach Greg Collins has added a new member to his staff with the addition of associate head coach Todd Buchanan. Buchanan comes to The Hill with nearly 30 years of collegiate coaching experience.

“I am thrilled to have Todd come back to Kentucky and join our Lady Topper family,” said Collins. “He brings a tremendous amount of successful coaching, head coaching, and recruiting success to our team. He was a head coach in this conference. He recruited top 20 recruiting classes in this conference. He’s been an integral part of a lot of winning teams. Most recently, he recruited some of the best players in our conference to UTEP. Even with all his experience, Todd is most concerned about helping players to grow and become successful on and off the court. Our players will really connect and benefit from having him in their corner.”

Buchanan was most recently the associate head coach at UTEP for the last four seasons. He helped lead the Miners to nearly 70 wins during that span and a second-place finish in CUSA in 2020-21 and a fourth-place finish in the league in 2022-23. Buchanan helped coach five All-CUSA picks, including 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Elina Arike.

“I’m so grateful to Greg for bringing me home and allowing me the honor and opportunity to be part of such a storied and rich tradition in Lady Topper Basketball,” said Buchanan. “Greg and I have known each other and coached against one another for over 20 years. I have always had such an appreciation and respect for not just the great coach he is, but more so for him being a man, husband, and father of character and class. He cares deeply for his players and coaches and their well-being and happiness in all phases of their lives is always in the forefront with him. There is a direct correlation to the family culture and environment that he has created which makes the Lady Topper basketball program so special.”

Buchanan was the head coach at Houston from 2010-13 where the Cougars earned a NCAA Tournament at-large bid and went undefeated record (16-0) in CUSA during the 2010-11 season. He was named the CUSA Coach of the Year, WBCA Region 4 Coach of the Year and was a national Coach of the Year finalist.

During his time at Houston, he coached two-time CUSA Player of the Year Courtney Taylor, as well as first team all-league honorees Porsche Landry and Brittney Scott. Buchanan was at Houston from 2000-05 as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. During that time, he recruited and coached WNBA draft picks Chandi Jones (2004) and Sancho Lyttle (2005). He also signed three top-50 recruiting classes and two top-25 classes and was part of four postseason tournament runs.

Before taking over at Houston, Buchanan was the head coach at Houston Baptist (now Houston Christian) (2005-10) where he transitioned the program to NCAA Division I. While still part of NAIA, Buchanan led the Huskies to an Elite Eight and a Sweet 16 while achieving national rankings as high as sixth place.

Buchanan’s other coaching stops include Arkansas State (assistant coach – 2018-19), Allen Community College (head coach – 2015-18), Houston (associate head coach and recruiting coordinator – 2000-05), East Carolina (assistant coach – 1998-2000), University of Montevallo (head coach – 1996-98), Oral Roberts (assistant coach – 1995-96) and Murray State (assistant coach – 1992-95). During his time at East Carolina, Buchanan assembled a top-60 recruiting class and while at Oral Roberts he helped sign a top-100 class.

His coaching start came at two different high schools in Kentucky. Buchanan was an assistant coach at both Lyon County High School and Murray High School in 1989. He stayed with Lyon County through 1992 and led the team to two district championships, three conference titles and a runner-up finish in the region.

Buchanan graduated from Murray State with a Bachelor of Science in physical education and psychology in 1995.

“I feel this move back home to Western Kentucky is so much more and bigger than coaching,” said Buchanan. “It’s a true blessing not just for me but my entire family and friends throughout the Bluegrass. There is no place like home and there is nothing better than basketball in the great state of Kentucky. I look forward to making so many great memories here on The Hill. This will be one of the most rewarding and gratifying experiences in my entire 31-year career in collegiate women’s basketball. I know in my heart we are going to take the Lady Topper program to a championship level. Please come support our outstanding players and enjoy the ride. You will love them.”

