WKU Football releases new uniform ahead of the 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Football twitter page released a video with the Hilltoppers sporting some new uniforms ahead of the upcoming season.

The video shows quarterback Austin reed, receiver Malachi Corley, and linebacker JaQues Evans all wearing the different color variations of the new uniforms.

The new threads feature stripes on the shoulder and along side the of the pants, bigger helmet decals whether it says Tops or WKU on the side. The addition of the tops logo on the right side of the pants and an updated helmet stripe and facemask to go along with the chrome domes.

The jerseys can also be mixed and match like years prior, whether its red and white, white and black, red or black and more.

The Hilltoppers give the fans a little something to be excited for ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

