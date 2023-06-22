Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl has been found safe after she was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police said shortly after noon Thursday that the girl was found safe in Cheshire and more information will be released later. They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room
Accident
BGPD investigating car/bus collision on Russellville Road
Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot

Latest News

The current budget is about 64.8 million, down around 10 million from last year.
Warren County Fiscal Court approves budget for 2023-24 fiscal year
America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record.
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died in year
America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record.
Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died in past year
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
China formally protests Biden’s depiction of its leader as an out-of-touch ‘dictator’
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
LIVE: India’s Modi gets state visit with Biden, but the glitz is shadowed by human rights concerns