Another cloudy day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High temperatures Thursday look to be a good 15 degrees below normal as clouds remain fairly dense. There will only be a few showers around during the day. The better chance for wet weather is east of I-65.

Another cloudy day!

We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs close to 80. The summertime heat returns during the weekend. Storm chances have been wavering between Sunday and Monday. Right now, it appears there could be some scattered storms later on Sunday and into the first part of Monday as a front pushes through.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
BGPD investigating car/bus collision on Russellville Road
Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room
There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot

Latest News

The gray and gloomy conditions continue on Thursday.
Cool Start To Summer
A GLOOMY first day of summer!
A GLOOMY first day of summer!
A GLOOMY first day of summer!
A GLOOMY first day of summer!
With the arrival of summer comes some unseasonably cool weather.
A Few Storms as Summer Begins