Barren County dairy farmer reflects on life as dairy farmer, future of industry

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) – Across the rolling hills of central Kentucky and the flatter lands toward the western half of the state grazes hundreds of cows that produce millions of dollars worth of milk each year.

About 200 cows are milked each day at H.H. Barlow’s family farm just outside of the city limits of Cave City in north Barren County. He’s been farming at the same spot since he was a kid, or at least since he was allowed to.

“My dad would not let me milk cows or drive a tractor until I was 9. I have no idea why,” said Barlow.

Barlow’s family history in Barren County pre-dates the American Civil War. His great-great-grandfather and great-grandfather are both buried on the land now encompassing his farm.

A train delivered several Jersey heifers to Glasgow in 1929, and Barlow’s father took the opportunity to purchase one for $50. That’s when the Barlow family got their start in the dairy industry.

“Evidently he loved it,” said Barlow.

Growing up on the farm provided an avenue to get an early start in farming. Barlow went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky in 1972 and came back home to farm with his father.

A severe drought impacted the region in 1983, and Barlow had to find another way to feed his family, so he began working as a farm feed sales agent.

He remained employed in the feed sales business through 2019, but he also got involved in what he calls dairy politics. Barlow was appointed to the state’s newly formed Agriculture Development Board from 2004 to 2008.

“I’ve always been really active in that. I’ve always enjoyed that,” said Barlow.

As the current executive director of the Kentucky Dairy Development Council, Barlow gets to interact, advocate, and further dairy farms across the commonwealth. He’s been in the role since 2019.

He says the organization supports farmers who hold milk permits in the state. There are about 350 active dairy farms delivering milk commercially in Kentucky.

Dairy receipts in Kentucky were reported at $244 million, which means dairy sales are set to surpass tobacco sales in Kentucky.

“Who would’ve ever dreamed that there’d be more milk sold than tobacco sold in the state of Kentucky?” said Barlow.

The average dairy producer milks about 100 cows each day. Each cow produces between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of milk.

Four dairies within 15 miles of Glasgow milk over 1,000 cows, he said. Most of the dairy farms across Kentucky remain family-owned and operated.

“That’s what I’ve always enjoyed – I’m making something good for people,” said Barlow.

Barren and Adair counties are the top dairy-producing county in the state. Logan and Christian’s counties fall close behind.

Dairy farms also continue to benefit communities on economic levels by providing jobs and added revenue from dairy taxes.

While the average age of a farmer continues to rise, Barlow said he’s confident younger people will remain in the industry as technology becomes a normal part of it.

“It’s been a good life for us,” he said. “But it’s also been a challenge,” said Barlow.

Dairy farmers across the commonwealth hope to become the second leading dairy-producing state within the next few years. Georgia leads the way for now.

