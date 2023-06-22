Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just a few days ago when Penny Bartlett of Edmonton photographed a young black bear. The bear was making his way through the woods, and later the backyard of Bartlett’s home in Metcalfe County.

Bartlett said she went to feed her cat and saw the bear making his way toward her home. She was not injured and snapped a few photographs of the young cub.

While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in the state of Kentucky. Encounters with black bears are also possible, especially during the early summer months.

“All bears in Kentucky were killed out around the time that the Civil War started. Our bears have actually come back from West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. A bear has no idea where the state border is, they just see a good habitat,” said Bear and Elk Program Coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, John Hast.

This is not the first bear that has been spotted around the area. One was spotted in a neighborhood in Lexington. Another was spotted in Brentwood, TN, which is just south of Nashville.

Hast said there are a few things that attract younger bears like the one in Bartlett’s home.

“I will say, 99% of the time, it is a food source. A lot of people feed their pets outside because it keeps the mess out of the house. Taking a liking to garbage, pet food, and even a grill that got used last weekend and still has grease or a good smell to it, all of that stuff is the bear equivalent of fast food for us,” said Hast.

He said these bears are on their own for the first time and just now discovering humans. He also said bears are generally wary of people and will keep moving to exit a populated area on their own.

“The mother more or less kicks them out of the nest. Breeding season is starting up, so more dominant males are in competition with them. They tend to go on a walkabout, which is just a part of bear ecology. They go find new habitats, a new place to hang out, and a new mate. They just tend to wander.”

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offered a few tips that will help better prepare those in the event they encounter a bear.

Never feed or approach bears Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!

Secure food, garbage, and recycling Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids, or garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food, or your pets, outside Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.

Clean and store grills Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat, and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity See bears in the area or evidence of bear activity? Tell your neighbors and share information on how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; now it’s up to us to adapt to living near bears.



To learn more information on how to become aware of bears, click here.

