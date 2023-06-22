City of Madisonville officials warning public of contest scam

City of Madisonville officials warning public of contest scam
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A warning from the City of Madisonville, someone is trying to scam you on social media.

Right now, the city is running a contest on its official Facebook page to win a meet and greet with performers from 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

Officials say the winner of that contest won’t be announced until Monday.

The City says a scammer is sending fake messages to people in Madisonville, telling them they’ve already won the prize, and to click a link to claim the prize. That link is a trap, and these scammers want to use it to get your personal information.

The City also says it won’t ask for your personal information as part of its official contest.

