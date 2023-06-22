FBI asked to look into questionable campaign contributions to Beshear campaign

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is being asked to look into questionable campaign contributions from a southern Kentucky mayor to Governor Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign.

This comes after allegations were made about money from London’s newly elected mayor, Randall Weddle.

The Kentucky Lantern first reported that Weddle had been linked to more than $200,000 in contributions to the Beshear campaign. The problem is, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, individuals are limited to $2,100 contributions to individual campaigns and $15,000 to political parties.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says since he is a political rival of Governor Beshear, state ethics opinions bar his office from looking into questionable contributions received by Beshear’s campaign.

Cameron is now asking the FBI to investigate. Deputy Attorney General Victor Maddox sent the Louisville FBI field office a letter asking for the investigation due to “controlling ethics opinions:”

Governor Beshear was asked about the situation during his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

“Every election I have been in, I have advised that my campaign follow the letter and spirit of every campaign finance law,” Beshear said.

The state Democratic Party also issued a statement saying they take campaign finance laws very seriously and they work with candidates to comply with those.

Beshear’s campaign says contributions from Weddle have or will be refunded.

Mayor Weddle has not responded to our request to comment on the request for an FBI investigation.

