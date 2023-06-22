‘Heart of Scottsville’ brings home five Kentucky Main Street awards

Kentucky Main Street communities brought in $47.9 million in investments in downtown 587 new jobs, 130 new businesses and 201 rehabilitation projects completed statewide in 2022.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Jun. 22, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Scottsville’s Main Street program, ‘The Heart of Scottsville,’ was recognized by Governor Andy Beshear at a Kentucky Main Street awards ceremony yesterday for their contributions to the city’s growth over the last year.

In 2022, communities across the Commonwealth with Kentucky Main Street programs reported $47.9 million in investments for downtown commercial districts, 587 new jobs, 130 new businesses, and 201 rehabilitation projects completed.

Bringing home five awards from the ceremony, the ‘Heart of Scottsville’ has worked to revitalize the city’s downtown square, bringing in new businesses, and spearheading the creation of Scottsville’s monthly First Friday Festivals.

“I think that what sets Scottsville apart is that one, we’re scrappy. We started First Fridays with a $50 budget and we’ve grown it. We’re resourceful. We look at what we’ve got, and we see what we can turn that into,” said Ada Beth Oliver, founder of Oliver Creative and recipient of the Main Street program’s Entrepreneur of the Year award.

As a member of the Heart of Scottsville board, Oliver has seen firsthand the growth and success brought on by Scottsville’s involvement with Kentucky Main Street communities.

“What I’ve seen change and shift with the Heart of Scottsville is there is a focus on what is local, and being downtown, and supporting the businesses that are here. The vision is just to keep building Scottsville to be a place where people want to live and enjoy because it is special here,” said Oliver.

With the state recognition gained this week, Oliver says that the ‘Heart of Scottsville’ board has no intention of stopping its’ progress any time soon. With their downtown square revitalization initiative almost complete, talks of future projects are already in the works for the small community.

“I think we have a vision. I think we have a lot of people on our team that are very futuristic in their thinking, and looking ahead and what can be done to get there, and what steps need to be taken to get there,” said Oliver. “Scottsville is full of passionate people, they love this place. They care about it, and they want to see it be something for the next generation.”

Awards to the ‘Heart of Scottsville’ included:

  • Volunteer of the Year - Allie Costello
  • Individual - Sherri Skaggs
  • Local Leader - David Burch, Mayor of Scottsville
  • Charitable Foundation - Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation
  • Entrepreneur of the Year - Ada Beth Oliver, Oliver Creative

