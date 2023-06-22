Hot Rods put up nine runs in the 3rd inning, on route to dominating Greenville in game two

Hot Rods dominate Greenville, winning 17-2
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Willy Vasquez rocketed a bases clearing double in the middle of a nine-run third inning to help carry the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-30) to a 14-2 win over the Greenville Drive (36-29) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville notched the first run of the game in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Sandy Gaston. Roman Anthony led-off with a solo homer to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods flipped the score in the bottom of the third off Drive starter Dalton Rogers. After Carson Williams singled in a run, Bob Seymour worked a walk to load the bases. Willy Vasquez doubled to left, clearing the bases to put Bowling Green up 4-1. Kenny Piper plated Vasquez on a triple, and later scored on a wild pitch from Rogers. Kameron James smacked a solo homer over the right center field wall to move the game to 7-1. Nick Schnell tripled, Jeffry Parra doubled, and Blake Robertson singled to plate two more runs and make it a 9-1 ballgame.

Alex Erro hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Cade Halemanu, but the Bowling Green offense returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth off Drive reliever Aaron Perry. After scoring two runs in the inning, Schnell blasted a three-run shot to right that put Bowling Green up 14-2. James increased the lead to 17-2 in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer off Drive reliever Nathan Landry. Tom Locey tossed a scoreless ninth, pushing the Hot Rods to a 17-2 win.

Halemanu (1-0) took the win, allowing a run on three hits and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Rogers (1-1) collected the loss, lasting 2.2 frames while letting up seven runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville play game-three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP Roel Garcia III (3-3, 4.83), while the Drive are rolling out RHP Bradley Blalock (0-0, 0.00).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

