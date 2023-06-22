Local law enforcement warns against scammers impersonating officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking the community to be aware after receiving reports of scam texts making the rounds.

“I know that throughout the past, throughout the state, there’s been these kinds of scams, for law enforcement,” said Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy. “People that are calling to claim that there’s a warrant for arrest or I think in times past, they’ve talked about delinquent tax bills, and different things like that.”

Kentucky State Police and the Warren County and Edmonson County Sheriff’s Departments, have all been gotten reports of scammers impersonating officers.

“We want everybody to know if somebody calls you claiming to be law enforcement, claiming to be any type of emergency services, or any type of government official requesting you to give them bank information, social security number, credit card information, anything like that. Don’t do that,” Priddy said.

Priddy advises an officer will never call to let you know of warrants and especially won’t call demanding payment.

“Obviously, if there is any type of court documentation, you can call your local law enforcement agency, find out what’s going on,” Priddy said. “It’ll have to go through court proceedings, it’s nothing that we can take cash on hand just at the office to get rid of a warrant.”

As far as the spread and quantity of the messages, Priddy says there’s no reason to be alarmed as long as you stay vigilant.

“They’re just trying different ways to try to get people to give them their information. And so they can get as much money as they can fraudulently,” Priddy said. “These scams have become pretty common, most people are aware that these scams exist. I think that it’s just a new way for them to try to fraudulently get money out of people.

If you or someone you know has received a scam message from someone claiming to be law enforcement, Priddy says to report it on the Attorney General’s website.

