Police: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies

Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed to injuries sustained from a shooting on June 16. Phoebe Copas, right, of Tompkinsville, allegedly shot him in the back of the head after she believed he was taking her to Mexico. He was driving her to a casino in his vehicle as a part of the ridesharing service Uber.(Daniel Piedra/ Facebook & El Paso Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Tex. (WBKO) – A Tompkinsville woman is now facing a murder charge after police say she shot a Texas Uber driver.

Police arrested Phoebe Copas, 48, on June 16 after she allegedly shot Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso. He was driving her to a casino in the El Paso Mission Valley area, police said. He was employed through the ridesharing program Uber.

“At some point during the drive, Copas thought she was being taken into Mexico and shot Piedra,” according to a news release from Texas authorities.

Police say Piedra was shot in the back of the head with a revolver-style pistol.

Piedra was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition. He died Wednesday just before 4 p.m., according to KVIA-TV.

Piedra’s family told KVIA that he had been driving for Uber for about a month. He had started the job while recovering from a knee surgery.

“It’s devastating, and it has wrecked us so much,” said Didi Lopez, Piedra’s niece. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Ana Piedra, the victim’s wife, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses. She said her husband was the primary provider for their family. The fund has a goal of $30,000 and had raised just over $25,500 as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Doctors told his family the damage was too extensive to repair. He was taken off life support on Sunday after a five-day hospital stay.

Copas remains lodged in an El Paso jail on a $1.5 million bond. She is set to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room
Accident
BGPD investigating car/bus collision on Russellville Road
Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot

Latest News

The current budget is about 64.8 million, down around 10 million from last year.
Warren County Fiscal Court approves budget for 2023-24 fiscal year
(From right to left) Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, and Branden...
KSP: Todd Co. inmates steal truck, take off from work detail
Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry open for service
In a news release, WCPS says Jonathan Vaughn has been an educator for 15 years.
WCPS announces new Warren East Middle School principal