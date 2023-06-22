Police: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies

EL PASO, Tex. (WBKO) – A Tompkinsville woman is now facing a murder charge after police say she shot a Texas Uber driver.

Police arrested Phoebe Copas, 48, on June 16 after she allegedly shot Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso. He was driving her to a casino in the El Paso Mission Valley area, police said. He was employed through the ridesharing program Uber.

“At some point during the drive, Copas thought she was being taken into Mexico and shot Piedra,” according to a news release from Texas authorities.

Police say Piedra was shot in the back of the head with a revolver-style pistol.

Piedra was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition. He died Wednesday just before 4 p.m., according to KVIA-TV.

Piedra’s family told KVIA that he had been driving for Uber for about a month. He had started the job while recovering from a knee surgery.

“It’s devastating, and it has wrecked us so much,” said Didi Lopez, Piedra’s niece. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Ana Piedra, the victim’s wife, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses. She said her husband was the primary provider for their family. The fund has a goal of $30,000 and had raised just over $25,500 as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Doctors told his family the damage was too extensive to repair. He was taken off life support on Sunday after a five-day hospital stay.

Copas remains lodged in an El Paso jail on a $1.5 million bond. She is set to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

