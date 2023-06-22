SKyPAC preparing for Jelly Roll general public ticket sales Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pre-sale tickets for Jelly Roll’s one night performance in Bowling Green on July 19 sold out in almost an hour, according to SKyPAC officials.

With general public tickets going on sale Friday, SKyPAC’s ticketing system “has been experiencing some issues with online ticket purchases” as of Thursday, according to a social media post.

“The team is hard at work to get this fixed for you for tomorrow’s general on sale beginning at 10 a.m.,” according to the post.

Tickets can be bought here.

