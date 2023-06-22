Stuff the Bus gives the first 100 kids free admission to Logan County Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With summer heat comes summer fun, and what better way to play than at the county fair?

The county fair is underway in Logan County beginning on June 17 and will continue until June 30.

To spread the fun, Stuff the Bus teamed up with a local radio station, WRUS, to provide the first 100 kids free admission.

“We thought it was a great opportunity because so much of what we do focuses on the classroom, whether it’s school supplies or grants for teachers and educators scholarships. This is an opportunity on the first day of summer to get students that are outside of class to have some fun, enjoy some time with their friends, and be able to come out and enjoy a great community event like a county fair,” said Stuff the Bus Board Member and WRUS owner Chris McGinnis.

Fair festivities for the evening included booths from local churches as part of the “Faith and Family Night”, helicopter tours, and plenty of fried food.

For more information on fair events, visit the Logan County Fair website or Facebook.

