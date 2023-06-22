Warmer Friday

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Temperatures return to the 80s on Friday and close to 90 by Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a cool first full day of the summer season. Tonight, is going to be quiet with some areas of fog developing on the overnight.

Highs get back into the 80s tomorrow with only an isolated shower or storm possible in the...
Highs get back into the 80s tomorrow with only an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon.(David Wolter)

We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but most will be dry through the day. The summertime heat builds this weekend, and it does appear there will, at least, be a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances look fairly limited early next week.

Warmer Days Ahead
Another cloudy day!
The gray and gloomy conditions continue on Thursday.
Cool Start To Summer