Warren County Fiscal Court approves budget for 2023-24 fiscal year

The current budget is about 64.8 million, down around 10 million from last year.
The current budget is about 64.8 million, down around 10 million from last year.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During Thursday’s meeting, the Warren County Fiscal Court approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

The current budget is about $64.8 million, down around $10 million from last year. Warren County Treasurer, Greg Burrell said that is due to the ARPA grant funds the county received and spent the previous fiscal year.

“There’s obviously increases within our current budget,” he said. “But the overall budget is actually down due to those grant funds, which is kind of a one-time deal... anytime that we can control our cost and keep our budget down, it’s always a good thing.”

One of the things added to this year’s budget was a half-million-dollar investment into road surfacing.

“We normally budget around a million dollars,” he said, “And this year, we did $1,000,005. So that’s something that the citizens can look forward to.”

As for where the money goes, Burrell said it is a collaborative effort that is split between the six magistrates, County Judge, and treasurer.

“I meet with each department head, and we kind of hash out what needs are in the county,” he said. “Then what I do is put the budget together, and take our revenue sources and see what we have coming in and then, try to form a balanced budget.”

He adds that, overall, the county is in a good place financially.

“I feel confident that we have a fairly conservative budget,” he said. “Going forward, we’re trying to maintain cost the best that we can.”

Fiscal years begin each year on July 1 and end on June 30 of the following year.

