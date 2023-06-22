WCPS announces new Warren East Middle School principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced the new principal of one of their middle schools Wednesday night.

Jonathan Vaughn, who was previously the assistant principal at Warren East High School will be the principal of Warren East Middle School beginning July 1.

In a news release, WCPS says Vaughn has been an educator for 15 years.

He was the assistant principal for four years and previously served as dean of student for one year at the high school.

Vaughn also taught World Civilization, U.S. Political Science and government and served as an academic interventionist.

He was one of the instructors for the Nazi Germany and the Holocaust class at the Summer Program for Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth at WKU.

WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said in the news release he looks forward to working with Vaughn as he transitions from the high school to the middle school of Warren East.

“The relationships already established in the Warren East community will serve him well and his previous administrative performance gives me tremendous confidence in what opportunities lie ahead for the Warren East Middle School community,” Clayton said.

Vaughn is a graduate of WKU, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies, his Master of Arts in Education and obtained his Rank 1 Education Administration and Leadership Levels 1 and 2 Certification and Administration.

