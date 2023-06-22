WKU hosts first Teacher Apprenticeship Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Western Kentucky University held its first-ever Teacher Apprenticeship Summit.

The event was held at the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center and highlighted the importance of apprenticeship programs offered in school districts across the state.

Over 150 educators across the state were in attendance including The Kentucky Department of Education, the Board of Education, representatives from the Governor’s Office, and several universities.

Dr. Corinne Murphy, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, says this shows future educators that teaching is an applicable profession to pursue.

“This elevates the profession of teaching as a possibility for high schoolers. It’s helping high schoolers continue to see that teaching is a viable profession with upward mobility where you eventually can become a coach, a principal, a district leader, and really most importantly a community leader,” said Murphy.

