WKU hosts first Teacher Apprenticeship Summit

One student confirmed dead following late night storms
One student confirmed dead following late night storms(WAVE 3)
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Western Kentucky University held its first-ever Teacher Apprenticeship Summit.

The event was held at the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center and highlighted the importance of apprenticeship programs offered in school districts across the state.

Over 150 educators across the state were in attendance including The Kentucky Department of Education, the Board of Education, representatives from the Governor’s Office, and several universities.

Dr. Corinne Murphy, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, says this shows future educators that teaching is an applicable profession to pursue.

“This elevates the profession of teaching as a possibility for high schoolers. It’s helping high schoolers continue to see that teaching is a viable profession with upward mobility where you eventually can become a coach, a principal, a district leader, and really most importantly a community leader,” said Murphy.

For more information on the event, go to click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room
Accident
BGPD investigating car/bus collision on Russellville Road
Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
There are pictures making rounds on social media that make the sinkhole look a lot bigger than...
Crews continue repairs to sinkhole in Cumberland Trace Elementary parking lot

Latest News

A Kentucky woman now faces murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Texas Uber Driver
While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
Kentucky Main Street communities brought in $47.9 million in investments in downtown 587 new...
‘Heart of Scottsville’ brings home five Kentucky Main Street awards
Warren County Fiscal Court approves budget for 2023-24 fiscal year