WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case

This case stems from an arrest back on Sept. 14, 2022.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Western Kentucky University student who was accused of sending a bomb threat over social media last year, accepted a plea agreement Tuesday.

Hailee Reed, 21, of Stanford, plead guilty to a count of 2nd Degree Terroristic Threatening.

Reed accepted the plea agreement that reduced her initial charge of 1st Degree Terroristic Threatening to 2nd Degree.

This case stems from an arrest back on Sept. 14, 2022.

Police said someone made an anonymous bomb threat on campus last year through a social media app, causing evacuations of several campus buildings and areas.

The plea agreement with prosecutors recommends Reed be placed on pre-trial diversion for five years with the case being dismissed if she completes the diversion or if she completes her studies at WKU.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melinda S. Smith, 33, of Bowling Green, was indicted on June 14, 2023, after a grand jury found...
Bowling Green woman indicted in connection to criminal abuse of 3 children
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
The current auction will be taking bids through June 26.
Several items from City of BG up for sale in online auction
A man said he saw a bear wandering near the Nashville Zoo.
WATCH: Man spots bear in Nashville
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy conducted a traffic stop after he saw a car...
Two arrested after deputy finds alcohol, guns on driver

Latest News

In a news release, WCPS says Jonathan Vaughn has been an educator for 15 years.
WCPS announces new Warren East Middle School principal
Kentucky State Police and the Warren County and Edmonson County Sheriff's Departments, have all...
Local law enforcement warns against scammers impersonating officers
Stuff the Bus gives free admission to Logan County fair patrons
Warren East Middle School announces new principal