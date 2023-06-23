4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case
While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks
FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre...
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ dies at 99
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia