Bootleggers win another shut out, 8-0, against Greenville and clinch at least a tie for the series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nick Schnell collected a home run in back-to-back nights and Roel Garcia spun a career-high six shutout innings to slide the Bowling Green Bootleggers (31-30) past the Greenville Drive (36-30) in an 8-0 win on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Bradley Blalock. Dru Baker led-off with a double and came around to score on a two-run homer by Brock Jones, putting Bowling Green up 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Kameron James singled and moved up to second on a fielding error by right fielder Miguel Ugueto. James was plated on an RBI double from Nick Schnell, moving the score to 3-0. After Schnell moved up to third on a single by Jalen Battles, he scored on a fielder’s choice from Blake Robertson that increased the lead to 4-0.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the fifth off Greenville reliever Nate Tellier. Nick Schnell blasted a solo homer over the left field wall to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Bootleggers offense increased their lead in the bottom of the seventh against Drive reliever Brock Bell. Schnell worked a walk and Robertson doubled to put runners at second and third. Mario Fernandez singled to left, scoring Schnell and Robertson to move the score to 7-0. After Fernandez moved up to third on a fielding error by left fielder Nick Decker, he was plated on a ground ball off the bat of Baker to push the lead to 8-0.

Bowling Green relievers Alfredo Zarraga and Antonio Menendez shutdown the Greenville offense in the eighth and ninth innings, completing the game at 8-0.

Garcia (4-3) collected the win, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three his 6.0 scoreless frames. Blalock (0-1) took the loss, lasting 3.2 innings while letting up four runs on seven hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are rolling out Austin Vernon (3-1, 6.02), while the Drive are sending out RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (4-2, 5.32)

