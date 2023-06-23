Bowling Green man facing charges after sharing nude photos with underage girl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A man was is facing a two-count indictment after police allege he sent nude photographs to a minor last summer.

Matthew T. Markwell, 21, of Bowling Green, faces one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and distribution of obscene matter to a minor (first offense). The crimes were allegedly committed last year but a grand jury heard the case just last week.

Police responded to an apartment along Lower Stone Avenue on June 15, 2022. Dispatch advised police the mother of a child who had been sent nude photographs was at the apartment of the man who sent the photos.

Police arrived and talked to the woman who told them Markwell had been having a “romantic conversation” with her 13-year-old daughter via texts.

The woman talked to Bowling Green police, and they told her to pose as the juvenile and engage in conversation with the man, according to an arrest citation.

The mother received a photo of the man’s genitals, which she showed to the responding deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Markwell told the deputy he had been engaged in romantic conversations with the minor for a few months. He also told police he knew the girl was 13.

“Markwell stated he did send a photograph of his genitalia under the assumption he was sending it to the juvenile,” according to an arrest citation.

Authorities found photos of the juvenile partially clothed saved to the man’s SnapChat account.

Markwell said the two had never had sex but intended to when “she becomes of legal age.”

He was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail but was later released on $7,500 bond.

Markwell is expected to be in court for arraignment Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. in Warren County.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.