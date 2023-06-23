Cason Wallace Selected 10th in the NBA Draft, Traded to OKC

Former UK guard Cason Wallace was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the tenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft
Cason Wallace poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 10th...
Cason Wallace poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 10th overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKYT) - Former UK guard Cason Wallace was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the tenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Dallas, Texas native averaged 11.7 points per game in his one season at Kentucky, starting in 32 games for the Wildcats. Wallace was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, and ranked among league leaders in assists per game (2nd), assist-to-turnover ratio (4th), and steals per game (4th). Wallace led the Cats in assists.

UK Head Coach John Calipari was on hand for the draft.

Wallace was Kentucky’s 16th lottery pick since 2013. He became UK’s 58th first-rounder.

Wallace will join another former UK guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

