Center for Courageous Kids expands outdoor education, activity options

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Courageous Kids has added three additions to their campus this summer, including a ‘Critter Club,’ an addition to the tree house village, and a new fire ring.

Since opening in 2008, CCK officials say they’ve always worked to utilize the therapeutic effects of animals and nature in their programming. Now, those opportunities have expanded with the addition of Haskin’s Foundation Educational Room or ‘Critter Club.’

The new area houses guinea pigs, a hedgehog, and a bearded dragon. It also has educational materials on animal life cycles and the care of various species.

“Our dream was just to expand our barn area, so we already have recreational therapeutic riding. We also wanted to have an area where the kids could come and they could learn more about animals and they could hold them and pet them. They could learn about their habitat and how to take care of them,” said Joanie O’Bryan, president and CEO of CCK.

O’Bryan said that the camp also plans to partner with local animal advocates and bring in external education opportunities through the ‘Critter Club.’

Earlier this month, the camp also unveiled the latest addition to their tree house village, the Discovery Lodge.

“It’s off the beaten path, where our children can go and whether they’re in wheelchairs or whether they’re ambulatory, they can go back in there and just do anything from art therapy to music therapy, and of course nature,” said O’Bryan.

Mark Edlebeck, vice president of Fisher Contracting, says that during Fisher’s slow time in winter, they’re always looking for projects. After contacting CCK, they developed a plan for a new campfire ring and miniature amphitheater area. They installed it free of charge.

“When we talked to Jonie and their team, you know they obviously have a passion for kids and a passion for camp. Our guys have a passion for building things and using their hands and standing back and looking at something they can be proud of. We just kind of connected those two passions together to make this project come through,” said Edlebeck.

O’Bryan hopes that the new fire ring brings opportunities for new memories to be created for campers that may be nervous for their first stay away from home.

“Like a mini-amphitheater, where the kids can be outside and they can come and they can do skits and plays. They can sing and also rally around that fire pit and have that special camp moment where they’re sharing stories, they’re singing, learning camp cheers, and it’s bonding them together that very first night,” said O’Bryan.

