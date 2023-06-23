Center for Courageous Kids expands outdoor education, activity options

CCK officials say the camp has always utilized the therapeutic effects of animals and nature in...
CCK officials say the camp has always utilized the therapeutic effects of animals and nature in their programming.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Courageous Kids has added three additions to their campus this summer, including a ‘Critter Club,’ an addition to the tree house village, and a new fire ring.

Since opening in 2008, CCK officials say they’ve always worked to utilize the therapeutic effects of animals and nature in their programming. Now, those opportunities have expanded with the addition of Haskin’s Foundation Educational Room or ‘Critter Club.’

The new area houses guinea pigs, a hedgehog, and a bearded dragon. It also has educational materials on animal life cycles and the care of various species.

“Our dream was just to expand our barn area, so we already have recreational therapeutic riding. We also wanted to have an area where the kids could come and they could learn more about animals and they could hold them and pet them. They could learn about their habitat and how to take care of them,” said Joanie O’Bryan, president and CEO of CCK.

O’Bryan said that the camp also plans to partner with local animal advocates and bring in external education opportunities through the ‘Critter Club.’

Earlier this month, the camp also unveiled the latest addition to their tree house village, the Discovery Lodge.

“It’s off the beaten path, where our children can go and whether they’re in wheelchairs or whether they’re ambulatory, they can go back in there and just do anything from art therapy to music therapy, and of course nature,” said O’Bryan.

Mark Edlebeck, vice president of Fisher Contracting, says that during Fisher’s slow time in winter, they’re always looking for projects. After contacting CCK, they developed a plan for a new campfire ring and miniature amphitheater area. They installed it free of charge.

“When we talked to Jonie and their team, you know they obviously have a passion for kids and a passion for camp. Our guys have a passion for building things and using their hands and standing back and looking at something they can be proud of. We just kind of connected those two passions together to make this project come through,” said Edlebeck.

O’Bryan hopes that the new fire ring brings opportunities for new memories to be created for campers that may be nervous for their first stay away from home.

“Like a mini-amphitheater, where the kids can be outside and they can come and they can do skits and plays. They can sing and also rally around that fire pit and have that special camp moment where they’re sharing stories, they’re singing, learning camp cheers, and it’s bonding them together that very first night,” said O’Bryan.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies
While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case
SKyPAC preparing for Jelly Roll general public ticket sales Friday

Latest News

Downtown Bowling Green has now become the home to Goodwood Brewing Company
Ryan Slaughter
Scottsville family speaks out on their loved one’s murder
According to Goodwood Brewing Company, the word “gameyard” refers to an indoor and outdoor...
Goodwood Brewing Co. bringing “GameYard Social” to Bowling Green
Center of Courageous kids adds three new additions to their camp