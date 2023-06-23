Cranking up the heat this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but most will be dry through the day. The summertime heat builds this weekend, and it does appear there will, at least, be a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances look fairly limited early next week.

