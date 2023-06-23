Cranking up the heat this weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but most will be dry through the day. The summertime heat builds this weekend, and it does appear there will, at least, be a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Rain chances look fairly limited early next week.

We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel J. Piedra Garcia, 52, of El Paso, Tex., died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after he succumbed...
UPDATE: Tompkinsville woman now charged with murder after Uber driver dies
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
WKU student takes plea deal in bomb threat case
While the sight of a bear might be a bit frightening, a black bear sighting is not uncommon in...
Black bear spotted in woman’s backyard in Metcalfe County
We have an excellent picture of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers: $16,000 worth of stuff stolen from hotel room

Latest News

We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s
We get some additional sunshine on Friday and that pushes highs into the lower 80s
Highs get back into the 80s tomorrow with only an isolated shower or storm possible in the...
Warmer Friday
Warmer Days Ahead
Another cloudy day!
Another cloudy day!